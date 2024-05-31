Watch Now
IDOC confirms they are in possession of lethal injection chemicals

Posted at 11:39 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 13:39:54-04

BOISE, Idaho — As major death penalty cases continue to progress, the Idaho Department of Corrections confirms that its execution team is prepared to carry out executions.

IDOC also confirms that they have the chemicals necessary to carry out a death sentence by lethal injection.

They also confirm that it is their policy to be prepared for an execution even when there are no active death warrants.

The death penalty remains an option for both Thomas Creech and, most recently, Chad Daybell.

Decisions in both cases are still being made following the guilty verdict for Daybell on May 30, and the failed execution of Creech on Feb. 28.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

