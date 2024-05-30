Court procedures for Thomas Creech continue following failed execution

BOISE, Idaho — Thomas Creech a 70-year-old man on death row, continues his court procedures yesterday. Creech's legal team is motioning to seek a preliminary injunction to bar the state from seeking a death warrant.

“I don’t have any evidence as to when or if the state is going to seek another death warrant. This is all against the backdrop of the petitioner contending that… the state is not presently capable of lawfully going forward with an execution.”

Judge Jason D. Scott

Questions arise within the court due to the fact of the failed lethal injection. This failed attempt and Creech's age are factors that contribute to his case being given to the judge to determine if the state will seek another death warrant.

Creech's history with the law goes back to 1995 with a civil case, but his death penalty comes from the two Idaho murders that he committed in 1974.