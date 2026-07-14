BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open that Boise State alum Tyler Aldridge and newly turned professional John Daly II have received sponsor exemptions into this year's tournament.

The announcement came during the tournament's annual Media Day at Hillcrest Country Club, where officials also highlighted the event's continued focus on supporting local charities. Tournament organizers said 100% of ticket sales will once again benefit local nonprofits through the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program, allowing ticket buyers to select from 40 participating charities.

Aldridge, a Caldwell native who now lives in Nampa, pledged to donate all prize money he earns at this year's Boise Open to local charities supporting junior golf. Tournament Executive Director Jeff Sanders called the gesture "unbelievable," saying the event has always been centered on giving back.

WATCH: Boise Open announces sponsor exemptions for John Daly II, Tyler Aldridge

Boise Open announces sponsor exemptions for John Daly II, Tyler Aldridge

John Daly II, the son of two-time major champion John Daly, turned professional earlier this month after playing collegiate at the University of Arkansas. He previously attended the Boise Open as a child when his father competed in the tournament.

The 37th Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is scheduled for Aug. 13-16 at Hillcrest Country Club. Tournament officials said Friday and Saturday tickets have already sold out, with Thursday tickets expected to sell out soon. Sunday's final round and Junior Golf Day tickets are $10, with children 15 and younger admitted free with a paid adult.