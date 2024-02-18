First group of Uncommon residents move into their apartments!

Residents were scheduled to move intoUncommon Apartments on August 18th. Almost six months later residents are finally moving in.

Students have been living in Airbnb, hotels, and with family, just waiting for a solidified move-in date.

Due to its close proximity to BSU and being furnished, this is a prime location for residents.

The day is here finally move-in day for uncommon residents. After waiting nearly 6 months to move into their off-campus apartments residents are finally moving into their rooms.

One resident says, “It's crazy. I feel like I'm going to summer camp. Almost it doesn't feel real at this point like it's been. So long we've all been talking about it, we're like, yay, and now we're here.”

She continues, “Today is Saturday. We found out, so we got told to pack everything and be ready to move in."

Around 200 residents moved in on Saturday morning to Uncommon apartments after waiting for six months for their rooms to be ready.

Residents were supposed to move on August 18th, but that wouldn't happen until almost exactly six months later, on February 17th.

Nearly two weeks ago on February 5th.

Crews were still furnishing and making final inspections for floors two through four. Now, 12 days later residents like Bailey Jones quickly uprooted and moved into their apartments

“It was not as busy as I was expecting. I thought I got here like ten minutes early, and I was expecting there to be a lot of people lined up, and I was the second one in line,” says Bailey Jones.

We previously spoke with Bailey Jones before the building opening,

At the time she was commuting to and from Caldwell every day because of construction delays. Based on previous emails sent to residents, there were several reasons for delays. For example, construction, countertop installations, furniture installations, failed inspection, and more. We reached out to Uncommon Boise to talk about the delays, but we were told this weekend they’re focusing on moving students in.

As for Jones is glad to be moving closer to campus

“It was really nice like inside the looks nice, it's all simple but elegant looking I guess,” says Jones.

One of the best parts of moving in is seeing your space in person. Our cameras weren't allowed inside of the building. However, we had Bailey send a video of her apartment.

She says, “You scan your key fob you go into the kitchen, nice kitchen set up. You got a bedroom, mine is on the left side and we've got our bathroom inside, we got a nice view of the mountains, so I'll get to wake up to the sun rising every morning.”

Some residents told our Idaho News 6 team, that despite moving in today, they can't access all their amenities yet. The pool and the hot tube on the top floor along with a fire pit, are not accessible to residents yet. In replacement for not being able to use those amenities residents are getting a stipend.

