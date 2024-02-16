It's been a long wait, but Uncommon residents are finally moving in this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The first batch of Uncommon residents are scheduled to move into their apartments this weekend.



Uncommon residents were supposed to move in, in August 2023.

Since August students like Sadie have been living in Airbnb, hotels, and with family waiting for their apartments to be ready.

Sadie Trowbridge and her roommate Bailey Jonesare scheduled to move into Uncommon Apartments on Saturday, February 17.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story done back in Dec. 2023)

Sadie Trowbridge is a student a Boise State University, who currently lives in an Airbnb, but that wasn't always the plan as she entered her junior year she wanted to live in an off-campus apartment.

After making her decision with uncommon apartments, it would be months before she got a solidified move-in date.

"I signed in June, and they were promising August when it wasn't fully built like the outside wasn't even done and then they pushed it back to the end of September and then end of October and then the middle of November.”

Uncommon Apartments is an off-campus student apartment described on their website as an "Experience a far-from-common student living community." However, students like Sadie have been waiting since August for this "experience"

"They gave us two options one of them was to stay in a hotel that they'd provide, and you'd get like 50 dollars a day and the second option was to find your own accommodation and you get 150 dollars a day,” says Trowbridge.

Months later the rooms and hallways at uncommon apartments remain empty. A spokesperson for Article Student Living sent Idaho News 6 a statement that says" "Unfortunately, we encountered delays during the construction that were unavoidable" It continues, "We are providing daily stipends to those impacted until they are able to move into their units"

Trowbridge says, "They're giving us money but I don't think that it feels like enough to me I had to move constantly and it's very exciting to be able to decorate your room set up and I just been and I just get disappointed every time I get that email "oh we're not going to make this date.”

Sadie has been jumping to and from Airbnb since August, and with the new year coming around she's hopeful that this time the date won't get pushed back

"When they give us updates, they tell us what's going on like finishing cabinets installation on the top floor and I have more hope because they've had almost 6 extras to get it done so I'm more hopeful, but I've also had that hope in the past. And then it gets crushed when I get that email,” says Trowbridge.

Sadie says that they gave her a move-in date of January 6th, 2024 and although she's excited that's only 2 days before the spring semester begins.