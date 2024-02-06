Students wait months for solidified move-in date at Uncommon Boise

Uncommon Apartments were scheduled to open in August of 2023. Now, residents are scheduled to move in on February 9th.

Students are living in Airbnb's, hotels, and with family.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis and the Uncommon Boise apartments look as if it's near completion but residents of this building were supposed to move in back in August 2023.

"With each month getting closer to the expected move-in date, it's like, okay are we going to be moving in or is it going to be pushed back again,” says Bailey Jones.

Every day Bailey Jones drives 30 minutes to an hour to get to class at BSU.

Since the beginning of the semester, she's been making that commute, waiting to move into her off-campus apartments.

She says, “I live with my brother and sister in Caldwell because I would rather live there and commute than to come here furnish it, and then move into a place that's already furnished and that's why we chose this place because it was already furnished.”

Back in August residents were supposed to move into Uncommon Boise around August 18th, but weeks before move-in day, that date was pushed back due to construction.

"I would say November is when they were the most like yes we got this we're moving in and I had gotten my hopes so high and then we got the email, nope it's not going to happen and I was like that's it,” says Jones.

In November Uncommon sent an update to residents saying the new expected move-in date was November 14th. Now February, nearly seven months after the initial move-in date residents are still waiting.

She continues, “I'm over it like I'll believe them when they give us the okay yes we're good everything has passed, all the inspections are good everything is good, come look at the place we're ready. That's when I'll be like okay but from now on I don't believe it until we get that.”

A recent email sent to residents states that furniture installation has been completed for floors two through four and they are working on floor five the new expected move-in date is February 9th.

We reached out to Uncommon Boise and are waiting to hear back.