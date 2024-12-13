Family shares more on deadly truck fire in Boise, asks the public for donations

BOISE, Idaho — A two-year-old is dead following a truck fire in Boise Thursday morning. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the loss of income as they recover.

"We lost everything else in the fire including our business truck and all of our tools," Kenny Homer wrote in the GoFundMe. "We will not be able to recover financially from this without help."

Two-year-old Onix River Stone Homer died in the car fire, but the parents were able to save the other two children who both suffered severe burns. The family says the fire was started by "an exploding jump starter."

The rest of the family involved in the fire have been transported to a burn hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.