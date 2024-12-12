Watch Now
Truck fire on Boise Bench sends multiple people to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers are asked to avoid the residential area near Irving Street and Manville Street on the Boise bench while police and fire officials investigate what caused a pickup truck to go up in flames late Thursday morning, sending multiple victims to the hospital with injuries.

Massive plumes of smoke were visible from the Boise connector on Thursday morning. Boise Police, Fire, and paramedics were dispatched to the scene around 11:15 a.m.

The street is blocked off with police tape and investigators are speaking with neighbors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

