Coroner identifies suspect in deadly deputy shooting

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the now-deceased suspect involved in the shooting of fallen Deputy Tobin Bolter, which happened on Saturday, April 20.

The report identified the suspect as Dennis Mulqueen, a 65-year-old man from Boise. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound to the chest following the violent altercation with Boise Police. Mulqueen was pronounced dead on Sunday, April 21 at 12:36 am at the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Across the Valley, law enforcement groups have been honoring Deputy Bolter following the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation, if you had any contact or interaction with Dennis Mulqueen on Saturday, April 20th, 2024, please contact Detective Kelly Day at 208-577-3733 or email kday@adacounty.id.gov.