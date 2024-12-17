Community rallies to support Homer family after tragic truck fire

BOISE, Idaho — The need for community support is still at an all-time high for the Homer family, who lost their 2-year-old daughter in a truck fire last week on the Boise Bench.



The Homer family lost their 2-year-old daughter in a truck fire and three other family members are being treated at the burn unit in Salt Lake City.

Local businesses and community members are rallying to help with planned fundraisers and donations. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over 50 thousand dollars in four days to support the family.

Nampa Rollerdrome will host a fundraiser night on January 2nd, with proceeds going to the Homer family.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Plans are underway for a fundraiser night at the Nampa Rollerdrome, where all money raised will help support the Homer family, whose medical bills are mounting after a devastating fire took the life of their 2-year-old daughter, Onix.

Boise Fire is still investigating, but parents Kenny and Rachel, say their truck caught fire Thursday morning on the Boise Bench after a jump starter exploded. Rachel and the couple's two other children are still being treated at the burn center in Salt Lake City.

Rallying around the family, the community has since collected more than 50 thousand dollars in the first four days of fundraising.

At the roller rink in Nampa, proceeds from admission sales and skate rentals on January 2nd from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will also go towards helping the Homer family. I talked to the owner who says people can book online or show up and pay in person. Nampa Rollerdrome says they do school fundraisers all the time but rarely for personal matters, and they're excited about the opportunity to help a local family in need.

The fire also completely destroyed the family's pickup truck, which they used for their handyman business. Franklin Building Supply in Boise tells me they plan to donate supplies to help the family replenish the tools needed to get back to work and eventually— back on their feet.

River Valley Church is also collecting funds to help the family Kenny tells me they appreciate the outpouring of support.