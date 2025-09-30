Boise pickleballers adapt after courts shut down over noise lawsuit

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — It's been about a month since the City of Boise decided to shut down some pickleball courts, and players at Manitou Park, just steps away from the now-closed courts, have set up their own nets on basketball courts to continue playing.

The Greyheks aren't the only Boise residents searching for places to play pickleball these days. The city shut down pickleball access at Manitou and Willow Lane Park earlier this month after a noise-related lawsuit.

"We started at the other park where they shut it down and we saw just court conversion in process. And so then we looked for a Plan B,” Bryan Greyhek said. “So we came here and saw the same sign.”

After scanning a QR code that only provided information about court conversion, not where other pickleball courts were located, Bryan said his family finally settled for the basketball court.

"My dad brought his own net, which is nice. I obviously didn't want to have to use it,” Georgia Greyhek said. “It's just cement, it's not as, It's not as fun, it makes it difficult to play the game.”

Georgia is a student at Boise State and said the city's public courts offered the perfect spot to play with her family when they came into town.

"It's just you gotta get guest passes, it's busy, so using campus facilities isn't always as convenient as just going to a local park," Georgia said.

Right now, Boise has two dedicated pickleball court locations and six spots where players have to bring their own net.

I reached out to the City of Boise's Parks and Recreation and they said they're still figuring out the best locations for future pickleball courts.

"It's kind of frustrating that a residential person is taking priority over the rest of the city and the community that wants to play pickleball here," Georgia said.

The Boise Pickleball Club, along with the Boise School District, have a combined 38 courts spread across five Treasure Valley junior high.

