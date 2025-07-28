Boise preschool preserves Basque heritage as Jaialdi festival approaches

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — As the Basque Block prepares for the vibrant six-day Jaialdi festival, a special preschool on the Boise Bench is already celebrating Basque culture every day with its young students.

For over 25 years, Boiseko Ikastola has been teaching preschoolers about their Basque heritage through songs, snacks, and cultural education.

"What we do always, we are always teaching about the culture in the Basque Country," said Sarah Artis, Boiseko Ikastola Director.

The school brings in educators directly from the Basque Country, who are selected through a competitive application process to share their knowledge with Boise children.

With Jaialdi kicking off this week, teachers are focusing on preparing students to understand the significance of the celebration.

"We are focusing more on geography and on the Basque shepherds that came here," said Julen Conde, Boiseko Ikastola teacher.

The preschool recently invited Basque shepherds to share their life stories and experiences, giving students a personal connection to an important piece of Idaho's history.

"They are going to learn that it was not easy for us, not only for the tough life in the mountains," Conde said. "But how hard they fought for preserving everything."

The school also helps bridge a generational gap in language and cultural knowledge.

"Most of these children, the language skipped a generation, so it's allowing our children to be able to speak to their grandparents," Artis said.

Students even got to explore inside a Basque shepherd's trailer, an experience designed to build appreciation for their ancestors' courage and dedication.

"I hope they get how brave and how hard working they were to start something from nothing," said Udane Madariaga, Boiseko Ikastola teacher.

The knowledge these children gain becomes something they can share during the upcoming festival celebrations.

"When they go to Jalaidi they will be the teacher to their parents, to their grandparents, to their family, and they will be able to point out the life of a shepherd or how the people migrated," Artis said.

Like the festival itself, the school welcomes anyone interested in learning about Basque culture, not just those with Basque heritage.

