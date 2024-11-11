Officer shoots suspect involved in possible hostage situation

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Boise Police Department, a suspect is dead after police responded to a "possible hostage situation" in the 1200 block of N. Liberty Street on Sunday.

A third party initially reported the potential hostage situation to authorities around 2:35 p.m. The report specified that the suspect in question was threatening an adult male victim inside the residence with a knife. Officers negotiated with the suspect and called a Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Operations Unit to help de-escalate the situation.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., the victim exited the house but as officers moved in to assist, the suspect emerged armed with a knife. An officer ultimately shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The Ada County Coroner is working to contact the deceased person's next of kin before releasing their identity. The County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) will launch an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident. The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave immediately, as is department policy following any incident in which an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty.