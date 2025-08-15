Boise celebrates 75 years of keeping the river clean with weekend Water Jamboree

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Boise River is celebrating a major milestone this weekend as the city marks 75 years of Water Renewal Services that have kept the waterways clean and safe for generations.

The Lander Street Water Renewal Facility, established in 1949 through an initiative by the League of Women Voters, has been instrumental in transforming the Boise River from a polluted waterway to a clear and enjoyable river.

"It's wonderful since I haven't been here for so many years, and to come down here and still see it clean," said Colby Booth, a visitor enjoying the river with his dog, Teddy Bear.

Before the facility was established, all waste from homes and businesses flowed directly into the river, creating significant pollution problems.

"You'd probably see a discoloration in the water, you might see trash floating down,” said Josh Baker, Water Renewal Services Programs Senior Manager. “But now you don't see any of that."

The facility works by sorting through waste and removing debris from the water before treating it for various contaminants.

"We take that out and then we start to treat it for different things that we're concerned about in the river, so primarily phosphorus, pneumonia," Baker said.

The impact of this work extends far beyond the Boise River.

"The work that we do actually benefits everything from here, all the way to Astoria, Oregon, to the Pacific Ocean,” said Baker. “We have an impact from Boise all the way to the Pacific Ocean.”

To commemorate this 75-year milestone, the city is organizing a Water Jamboree this Saturday at Ann Morrison Park, featuring activities for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those who can't attend but still want to help maintain the clean river, Baker offers simple advice.

"The biggest thing that they can help us with is not to flush so-called flushable wipes and don't put your pharmaceuticals down the drain in any way," Baker said.

The clean river has become a point of pride for the Boise community, especially during hot summer months when many residents rely on it for recreation.

"So many people use this river. You look at a lot of the other rivers that have algae in it at this time of year, people aren't able to get in the water, not able to cool off, they're stuck in the houses," Booth added.

