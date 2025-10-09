Boise Bench family honors late son by collecting soda tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A Boise Bench family is honoring their late son’s memory by collecting soda tabs, a simple act that helps support other families during some of their hardest times.

The Colquitt family began their mission in 2020 after losing their son Kai, who was born with a heart defect and passed away just six weeks later. During Kai's treatment, the family spent three weeks at the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WATCH: How the Colquitt family is keeping their son Kai’s memory alive while supporting other families in need

"They make a really impossible time feel manageable," said Stephanie Colquitt, Kai's mom.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities provides families with hospitalized children a home away from home, offering meals, support and a place to rest during difficult times.

Determined to honor their lost child, the Colquitt’s started collecting soda tabs to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, in Boise.

"We had like two Ziploc gallon bags that we donated and we were so proud of that, and it has just exploded since then," Stephanie said.

What began as a small family effort has grown into a nationwide initiative. Donations now arrive from across the country, including contributions from friends and family in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Montana, and even a police department in Florida.

Every Halloween, on Kai's birthday, the Colquitt’s donate their collection.

Last year, the Idaho chapter received more than 16,000 pounds of pop tabs, raising approximately $4,000. One pound of pop tabs equals about 50 cents.

"We're to help ease the burden and hopefully give you space that you can still feel relaxed and do what you need to do at the hospital and take care of all those medical things," said Anna Buschbacher, development director for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

This year alone, the Colquitt’s have filled nine paper ream boxes with tabs, a small donation with a big impact.

"It takes, you know, 10 seconds to pop off a pop tab, but that is 10 seconds that our son who meant the world to us, is now in somebody else's mind for just a brief moment," Stephanie said.

Families interested in donating tabs on behalf of the Colquitt family can reach out to Stephanie Colquitt through Facebook.

