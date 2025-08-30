Ann Morrison Park lights up during annual 'Nite Glow Spectacular'

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Hot air balloons lit up Ann Morrison Park as part of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's night festivities.

The 'Nite Glow Spectacular' started at 5 p.m. Friday. With activities for the kids, local vendors, and a live band, event goers said this year is even better than last.

"They have an inflatable bounce house area for the kids. I don't feel like historically this area has been suited for little-little kids," said one attendee. "But this has made it really nice for the littles."

The balloons flew up shortly after 9 p.m., leaving the crowd mesmerized.

"Really, at peace honestly, I think it will be tranquility-inducing," said another event goer.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will be back on Sunday starting at 7:20 a.m..