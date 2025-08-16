Albertsons Boise Open offers a festive fan experience during and after the golf tournament

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Merging professional golf with fun fan experiences, The Albertsons Boise Open has been a one-of-a-kind tournament on the PGA Tour’s Korn Ferry Tour for over 30 years.

“It's always the fan experience here at the Boise Open. I mean, come on. It's great. It's a fun time out here,” said Johnny, a fan from out of state.

“And it’s just the atmosphere and the concentration, you see, you actually pick up some tips as a golfer [by] seeing their preshot routine,” said Keith, a Boise resident who comes to the tournament every year.

“I love to see the pros swing,” said Mike, a Boise resident who comes to the tournament every year.

And watching the golfers swing for the top spot in the tournament is only half the fun, as fans can enjoy three concerts throughout the weekend.

“Yeah, it’s a really great spot to see a show. We came to see Weezer a couple years ago, and that was awesome, so figured I’d do it again,” said Boise resident Steffanie.

Longtime Lynyrd Skynyrd fan Cal and his family arrived early for a front row spot at Friday’s concert.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd front row? That’s an easy choice,” said Cal.

“What’s the song that you’re looking forward to the most?” asked Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Free Bird!” said Cal.

And the Hall of Fame rockers jammed out in the Gem State, celebrating 50 years as a band

Albertsons Boise Open organizers stressed the importance of making the weekend event an accessible experience.

“$35 to watch PGA Tour golf during the day, and a fabulous concert at night, so it’s just really affordable. We want to make sure that their guest experience is as good as it can possibly be. Have fun! You know, food, wine, music, golf— what else is there?” said Jeff Sanders, Executive Director.

Sunday is the last day of the tournament, and it’s also Junior Day.

Tune into Idaho News 6 for a live Albertsons Boise Open Special starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.