After settlement, family calls for accountability and renewed focus on student safety in Boise schools

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District has reached a $500,000 settlement with the family of a child who attended Cynthia Mann Elementary, resolving another legal claim tied to former district employee Gavin Snow.

The family previously filed a tort claim alleging the district failed to protect students and adequately respond to concerns surrounding Snow, who worked in special education programs within the district. The settlement amount matches the district's liability cap.

In a statement to Idaho News 6, the child's mother said the case was never about financial compensation.

"As parents, we entrusted the District with our child's care and safety. When that trust was broken, the consequences were devastating for our family," the mother wrote.

WATCH: The family behind the latest Boise School District settlement explains why they say the case was never about money — and what changes they still want to see.

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Snow was the subject of a Boise Police investigation into alleged misconduct involving special education students and child sexual abuse material. He died by suicide in January 2025 as officers attempted to arrest him.

The family said it hopes the resolution of the case will lead to lasting changes within the district.

"We are hopeful that the resolution of both matters serves as a catalyst for meaningful change within the Boise School District," the family added.

The family said its goal is to help ensure future students are protected and that parents can have confidence their children are safe at school.

Boise School District did not respond to Idaho News 6's request for comment before publication.