BOISE, Idaho — Long lines filled the Boise Airport Wednesday as thousands of travelers make their journeys all over the country for Thanksgiving during one of the airport's busiest times of year.

“We’re taking the family to Texas; Uncle’s throwing a Thanksgiving bash at his house," said Johnny Coshway.

“We’re going to Portland,” said Bryan Craven.

“Headed to Wisconsin,” said Felix Braun.

“Going back home to Atlanta,” said Bo Maiellaro.

WATCH: Hear from travelers at BOI

Travelers brave long lines at BOI on one of the busiest travel days of the year

An endless supply of destinations was paired with what may have felt like an endless line to get through TSA for travelers.

“Usually, the Boise airport is chill,” Coshway said.

“You know, it’s expected,” said Braun.

“I was not expecting this. Usually, when I fly out to Boise, it’s like 15 minutes through TSA," said Maiellaro. "I didn’t think this line was going to be this long, but I’m sure I’ll make it."

The Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are the busiest days of the holiday travel season.

“We are expecting more than 100,000 people to come through the airport in the next several days," said Jennifer Kronberg, spokesperson for the Boise Airport.

The best piece of advice to deal with crowds is to give yourself ample time before a flight, but folks I talked to had varying opinions on what that looks like.

“We’re trying to get two hours early,” said Coshway.

“Probably not as early as I should’ve, but I’ve got about an hour,” Braun said.

“We usually cut it really close, like as late as 15 minutes before boarding, but this is a lot busier. We came like an hour before, and it’s like 30 minute wait,” said Craven.

Everything was running smoothly Wednesday, which kept the line moving.

“Even on I guess the busiest travel day of the year, it’s not bad,” added Craven.

Thanks to some new tech, if you parked your car at BOI for your Thanksgiving trip, you can now pay for parking ahead of time. Once you make it to the exit, the gate will open after scanning your license plate and send you on your way.