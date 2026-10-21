BOISE, Idaho — Travelers parking at the Boise Airport will soon have a new way to pay for parking and exit the garage more efficiently as the airport rolls out a new parking system.

The upgrade replaces equipment that is about 10 years old and nearing the end of its supported lifespan according to Sean Briggs, who oversees parking operations at Boise Airport.

Briggs says the new system will introduce additional features designed to improve the customer experience.

“It includes license plate recognition technology that gives our partners the option to mobile pay to efficiently exit our facility once they returned," said Briggs.

Under the new system, customers will still receive a parking ticket when entering a facility, but the ticket will now include a QR code that can be scanned to pay online before returning to your vehicle.

WATCH | New parking technology at BOI aims to streamline exits for travelers

New parking technology at BOI aims to streamline exits for travelers

If folks choose to pay online ahead of time, the system will scan your license plate, recognize that you paid and open the gate for you without the need to stop at all.

“Most people aren’t gonna notice a big difference when they park at the Boise Airport, they’re going to enter at the same facility, exit at the same location," said Briggs.

The Boise Airport has thousands of parking spaces across its short-term and long-term parking facilities. Travelers who prefer traditional payment methods will still be able to pay with cash or card at parking kiosks with an attendant.

“Passenger still have the opportunity to pay as they want, but it gives more opportunity for them to pay with a mobile phone which creates more efficiency when exiting the facility," added Briggs.

Airport officials expect the system to be fully operational in about two weeks once license plate readers are installed at exit gates. Until then, parking operations will continue as normal while the new equipment is phased in.