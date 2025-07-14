SHOES STAY ON: Travelers now have one less step to get through security at BOI

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — Traveling through the Boise Airport and airports nationwide just got easier as TSA updated their screening policies last week. All passengers can now keep their shoes on when going through security checkpoints.

"There's times I've run onto flights with shoes in-hand," said Chris, who lives in Melba and was headed to Orange County from the Boise Airport.

Chris works in construction and typically wears steel-toed boots when flying.

"It takes up a lot of space in my bag and it's a hassle to take off," he said.

The new policy change means Chris and his steel-toed boots can now walk through TSA's security checkpoint without him having to hold up the line.

"The lines at times with taking shoes off, and all the extra precautions that I understand, but at the same time, get a little overboard," Chris said.

He was one of many travelers learning about the new policy on Sunday.

"Oh, I am so excited. Beyond excited, it's fabulous," said Gloria, who was headed home to Tennessee.

She was never a fan of having to slip her shoes off during the screening process.

"Grosses you out to walk on the floor but yeah I'm excited to keep my shoes on," she added.

The ritual of removing shoes through security has been in place across the country for nearly 20 years, with all passengers aged 12-75 required to have their footwear scanned along with their carry-ons.

Until now, the only way travelers could avoid removing shoes was by enrolling in TSA PreCheck, which costs about $80 for 5 years.

With the new policy, all passengers can keep their shoes on, though TSA agents can still request to see them for additional screening if needed.

"It's great, I think it'll help a lot," added Chris.