Pilot who crashed plane near Boise Airport pleads guilty to flying under the influence

BOISE, Idaho — The man who crashed a small private aircraft near the Boise Airport on Nov. 8, 2025, recently pleaded guilty to operating the aircraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

61-year-old Michael Verzwyvelt of Twin Falls entered the guilty plea on Mar. 9, 2026, after initially pleading not guilty on Jan. 14.

According to Boise Police, Verzwyvelt hit a traffic signal before crash landing a plane near the intersection of S. Orchard St. and W. Wright St. BPD's DUI STEP officers responded to the incident and later stated that the pilot demonstrated signs of intoxication.

Both Verzwyvelt and his passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Once there, Boise police said, "further testing was conducted as part of the crash investigation, and it was determined that Verzwyvelt was under the influence of alcohol while operating the aircraft."

A warrant was later issued for Verzwyvelt, and he was taken into custody and booked in the Ada County Jail on Jan. 14.

Watch our original coverage of the plane crash

Small plane crashes near Boise Airport, no fatalities reported

ALSO READ | The dangers of flying low: Pilots weigh in on the all too common practice of what's known as "hedge hopping"