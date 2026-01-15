Twin Falls man charged with Aircraft DUI in connection with Nov. crash near Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — A man involved in the Nov. 8 plane crash near the Boise Airport has been charged with operating an aircraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a misdemeanor.

Boise Police say 61-year-old Michael Verzwyvelt of Twin Falls hit a traffic signal before landing the plane near the intersection of S. Orchard St. and W. Wright St.

BPD says DUI STEP officers responded to the incident and said the pilot demonstrated signs of intoxication. Verzwyvelt and his passenger were then transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A release from a Boise Police spokesperson states that "further testing was conducted as part of the crash investigation, and it was determined that Verzwyvelt was under the influence of alcohol while operating the aircraft."

A warrant was later issued for the suspect, and Verzwyvelt was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Jan. 14.

