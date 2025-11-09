Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise Airport

Actions

Small plane crashes near Boise Airport, no fatalities reported

Image.jpeg
Allie Triepke / Idaho News 6
Image.jpeg
Image (1).jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — At 6:40 p.m. tonight, officers responded to a report of a small plane crash near the 5000 Block of W. Victory Rd. in Boise near the Boise Airport.

According to reports, the plane appeared to remain intact with no smoke or fire at the crash site.

There are no current impacts to airport operations.

See the police response to the plane crash that happened on W. Victory Rd just outside the Boise Airport

Small plane crashes near Boise Airport

Two passengers sustained injuries with one being major and one being minor. There have been no fatalities reported.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update the story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Boise Airport reporter Brady Caskey