Pilot who crashed plane near BOI convicted of flying drunk, faces jail time and hefty fine

BOISE, Idaho — A Twin Falls pilot who crash-landed a small plane near the Boise Airport while under the influence of alcohol has been sentenced to jail, probation, and restitution, court records show.

On Thursday, an Ada County judge sentenced 61-year-old Michael Verzwyvelt after he pleaded guilty to operating an aircraft under the influence of alcohol in November 2025.

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According to court records, Verzwyvelt was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended and ordered to pay more than $50,000 in restitution.

His airman certificate was also suspended for one year, and he must complete alcohol education and serve two years of supervised probation. The Federal Aviation Administration must also be notified of the conviction within 60 days.

READ MORE | Pilot who crashed plane near Boise Airport pleads guilty to flying under the influence

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