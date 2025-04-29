New BOI Sunflower Program helps travelers with hidden disabilities fly smoothly

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — A nationwide program to help people with unseen disabilities travel smoothly is now here in Boise, and it all starts with a sunflower lanyard. The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program discreetly signals to airport staff that travelers may need some extra help on their journey.

"There are very visible disabilities, but there are many more that are non-apparent," says Heather Zeitlin, with the City of Boise.

She says they've already gotten more than 600 requests for lanyards by mail, on top of those being picked up in person.

"It is a discreet way for individuals with non-apparent disabilities to signal to our staff at the airport that they might need additional support, assistance, or time," says Zeitlin.

Almost half the airports you can get to from Boise are participating in the program, allowing airport employees to offer extra assistance to those with sunflowers.

"We do not ask what their disability is; that's personal. You don't have to disclose any information, and then it's really the person with the hidden or non-apparent disability who communicates what extra support they might need," added Zeitlin.

"So I've heard about other airports around the country using it and how hugely it has impacted the epilepsy community," says Heidi McAdams, with the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho.

She says this program can help ease travel concerns for Idahoans living with epilepsy.

"We're really excited about this program. You know, travel can be very stressful, and for a lot of people with epilepsy, stress is a trigger for seizures," says McAdams.

Users can write things like an emergency contact number or special assistance directions on their lanyard to help guide airport employees.

"So I think just knowing that if they're wearing this, if they happen to have a seizure and aren't able to communicate, that somebody will know how to jump in and help," added McAdams.

If you’d like a sunflower lanyard of your own, you can pick one up at the admin office on the 3rd floor of the Boise Airport, at Boise City Hall, or request one in the mail here.