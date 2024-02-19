Hangar victim's attorney seeks justice for their families

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney Enrique Serna represents the families of two of the three men who died as a result of the hangar collapse near the Boise Airport, and wants justice for the families.

“What troubles me the most is someone knows what went wrong.” That is what Attorney Enrique Serna sees when he looks at the destruction from the hangar collapse from last month.

Serna is representing the families of two of the three men who died as a result of the hanger collapse by the Boise Airport.

OSHA’s investigation could take up to six months, but Serna told me he plans to meet with OSHA officials at the site later this week to try and start as he likes to say, putting the pieces of the puzzle together. “You know I like to use that analogy because I think it’s relatable, I’m already knowing where the colors go but they’re still scattered and there’s a lot to be said for that Don.”

How long this process takes, Serna can’t say, but what he can say is this. “We’re always willing to work with people to resolve conflicts and we look forward to chatting with people that want to come forward and do the right thing. Do I have to force them to do the right thing thing, or will they voluntarily do the right thing."

Serna says he seeks justice for the families of Mario Sontay and Mariano Coc Och, but that’s not all he’s looking for? “So what is justice? Hopefully that it will never happen again, what is justice? Hoping that we learn from this and what is justice also that those who are responsible to be held accountable for it, that is my definition of justice.”

