Treasure Valley construction and business communities rally around hangar collapse victims

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — In the aftermath of a devastating hangar collapse, the communities of Treasure Valley's construction and business sectors come together in a unified effort to support the affected families with the Rebuilding Together Fund.



The fund received a $50,000 donation from both Industrial Builders, of Caldwell, and Republic Storage respectively.

A dinner and auction will be hosted at Banbury Gold Course to raise funds, all proceeds going to 11 of the families directly impacted.

To find out how you can contribute, visit www.rebuildingtogether.com

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

When news of the deadly hangar collapse broke, Dave Erlebach, who has been in the construction industry for 35 years, was shocked.

"I cried... Being in the construction industry, I just... I know what that scene must have looked like... people in man baskets, people on the ground running the cranes. Just total chaos. I couldn't imagine if that were my job site," says Dave Erlebach of Industrial Builders in Caldwell.

Weeks later, the Treasure Valley community is uniting in support of those impacted.

In response, the construction and business communities in the Treasure Valley have established the Rebuilding Together Fund to provide support and assistance to the victims and their families.

"Put yourself in the spots of those families... it's been an overwhelming experience to see everyone participate. We can't bring the lives back, we know that. But hopefully, this will help," says Erlebach.

This large-scale fundraising effort aims to provide financial assistance to eleven of the families directly affected by the tragic accident.

To kickstart the fund, Industrial Builders of Caldwell and Republic Storage of Idaho have each donated $50,000. Banbury Golf Course will also be hosting a dinner and auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fund.

Dave and other donors are working closely with Big-D Builders to get in touch with the impacted families.