Frontier announces new round-trip route between Boise and Las Vegas

BOISE, Idaho — Starting September 10, Frontier will host a new route between the Boise Airport (BOI) and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS).

The flights will be available four times a week, and for a limited time, travelers can snag fares as low as $49.

“We are laser-focused on redefining what consumers can expect from low-fare travel - from our expansive network map to the premium upgrades we offer – and we look forward to providing consumers with affordable flight options on these new routes starting this summer,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

Previously, Alaska and Southwest were the only two major airlines to continuously offer direct flights between BOI and LAS.

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