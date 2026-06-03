Boise Airport gets $8.88M in FAA grants for Concourse A, accessibility upgrades

BOISE, Idaho — The FAA has awarded two grants totalling $8.88 million to the Boise Airport (BOI) for infrastructure upgrades tied to the construction of the future Concourse A.

The grants fall under the FAA-sponsored Airport Terminal Program, which directs federal funds towards airports with outdated terminals. So far, airports in 40 states across the country have obtained grant funding through the program.

"As Boise continues to grow, we are intentional about how we invest in the infrastructure and services that keep our city moving and support the quality of life Boiseans enjoy. That means making local dollars go further by pursuing grants, building strong partnerships, and leveraging every available resource to deliver for residents,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.

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According to a news release from the City of Boise, one $6 million grant "will fund a portion of the equipment for a new central utility plant that will expand the airport’s electrical capacity to support future Concourse A development." The project will also provide more reliable and energy-efficient heating & cooling systems throughout the airport terminal.

Once complete, Concourse A will create 10 additional gates and feature new concessions and amenities for travelers.

The second grant, which amounts to $2.88 million, will go towards making BOI escalators and elevators ADA-compliant.

Airport Director Rebecca Hupp heralded both grant-funded initiatives, saying, “These projects will modernize critical infrastructure, improve accessibility for passengers and support the airport’s long-term ability to serve the Treasure Valley and the entire region.”

In the past decade, passenger traffic at BOI surged by 81%. In 2025 alone, 5 million passengers flew in/out of BOI.