Families of 2 hangar collapse victims file intent to sue

BOISE, Idaho — Enrique Serna, the attorney representing the families of two victims in the January 31 hangar collapse at the Boise Airport, has confirmed that the families have filed a letter of intent to sue Big D Builders.

According to Serna, the families were given 6 months to file their intention to bring a lawsuit to the company following the collapse. Once the lawsuit is in place, Serna says it will be a $30 million suit providing the two families with $15 million each.

This comes 3 months after Serna shared details of documents from a supervisor at Inland Crane who brought concerns to the attention of Big D Builders ahead of the collapse.