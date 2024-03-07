Workers expressed concerns about collapsed hangar at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — New documents outlined in public documents shed light on what happened in the days leading up to the deadly hangar collapse near the Boise Airport.



Attorney Enrique Serna shared the report with Idaho News 6

Includes multiple police interviews with constructions workers and crane operators, some of whom expressed concerns about the condition of the structure

Serna says this report is admissible evidence to their cases

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Attorney Enrique Serna, who represents the families of two men killed in the hangar collapse on January 31, shared Boise Police reports with Idaho News 6 which detail conversations police had with witnesses on scene, including crane operators.

Serna read from the report, where police spoke with several crane operators.

"Ricky is stating that Inland crane was there to help straighten out the hangar because portions of the hanger were bending."

Serna told me the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together. Those documents show a supervisor with Inland Crane brought concerns to Big D Builders before the collapse.

"He said he noticed a bow in a beam and told Craig several times that it did not look right," Serna read. He continued reading, "Garcia said he does not tell other people how to do their job and it is not an ironworker."

"Craig, I assume is Craig Durrant," Serna explained. The documents later identify Craig Durrant as the brother of Big D Builders owner, Dennis Durrant.

Officers also spoke with another crane operator on the scene who expressed concerns with the project.

"Miller told me the hangar's overhead beam were not straight. He attributed that to poor assembly. Miller added there were not enough cross-sections to support the overhead beams. He added this was very uncommon and there was corners being cut," Serna read from the document.

Serna told me that this report is admissible evidence to their cases.

Idaho News 6 reached out to John Seagle, who has been sending statements on behalf of Big D Builders. Seagle responded, "There is an ongoing investigation being conducted by OSHA and there won’t be any comments made about the accident until that investigation is complete."

We've also reached out to Inland Crane, and have not yet heard back.

