3 killed, 9 injured in 'catastrophic' hangar collapse at Idaho airport

Three people are dead and nine are injured after a hangar under construction at an Idaho airport collapsed.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Boise Airport.

Of the nine people wounded, five are in critical condition and are being treated at local hospitals.

The Boise Fire Department said when responders arrived on scene, fire crews worked to stabilize the construction scene and performed multiple rescues. The Boise Police Department, Gowen Field Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics also responded to the scene.

"Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims," Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel said Wednesday in a press release. "The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted."

Authorities said some victims were either on a hoist or other elevated platform when the collapse happened, which required specialized rescue efforts, according to The Associated Press.

Terra Furman had been driving on Interstate 84 around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed about 20 police cars, ambulances and fire trucks by the airport entrance, AP said. She witnessed a crane folded in half, in addition to the structure collapsed in the shape of an M.

"The walls were still up at a point and the middle collapsed in on either side," she told AP.

Jackson Jet Center, which owns the airplane hangar that was being built, spoke out in a statement following the incident.

"Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred. We're immensely grateful for the rapid and professional response of Boise Fire, Boise Police and Ada County Paramedics along with the expert care of our area hospitals," the company said in a statement obtained by Scripps News Boise.

"This occurred just west of our existing Jackson Jet Center at our new 39,000-square-foot steel hangar under construction, where dozens of dedicated people were working on site. We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time."

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Operations at the Boise Airport were not affected by the collapse.

