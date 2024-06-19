Boise Airport shares plans for $42.5 million expansion

BOISE, Idaho — A contract with Denver-based Fentress Architects has been approved, allowing for an expansion to be made to the Boise Airport.

The Boise City Council recently approved the contract which caps the project at $42,465,000 to be paid out over 5 years, with an option for a 6th year if needed.

The expansion includes new parking garages, a new rental car facility, a new concourse, and renovation of another. Depending upon future needs and available funding, the project areas may also include Terminal Improvements such as ticket counter expansion and renovation, security checkpoint expansion, and baggage handling system expansion and upgrade.

"Fentress Architects embraces the opportunity to lead the design team services for the BOI Upgrade Program," wrote Fentress Architects in a statement shared with Idaho News 6. "We have hand-picked each team member to provide the strongest expertise in all disciplines to support your Program. We look forward to working with you and all the stakeholders from the beginning of this endeavor all the way through to completion."

The airport has seen passenger traffic increase by 72% in the last decade and set a new record for passenger travel in 2022 when it served nearly 4.5 million passengers.