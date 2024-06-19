Watch Now
New flight out of Boise Airport

Sun Country Airlines' first nonstop route from Minneapolis-St. Paul takes off June 19
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 19, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — Summer travel services at Boise Airport have expanded as of today. Sun Country Airlines' first nonstop flight from Boise to Minneapolis-St. Paul takes off on June 19.

This is part of a larger expansion from Sun Country Airlines that has launched two new nonstop international flights to Montréal and Toronto as well as eight new nonstop domestic flights including Boise:

  • Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), New Mexico
  • Billings Logan International Airport (BIL), Montana
  • Boise Airport (BOI), Idaho
  • Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia/Washington, D.C.
  • Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Missoula Montana Airport (MSO), Montana
  • Oakland International Airport (OAK), California
  • Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR), New York

Service to the new destinations will generally be twice weekly with service to Dulles four times a week.

