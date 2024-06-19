New flight out of Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Summer travel services at Boise Airport have expanded as of today. Sun Country Airlines' first nonstop flight from Boise to Minneapolis-St. Paul takes off on June 19.

This is part of a larger expansion from Sun Country Airlines that has launched two new nonstop international flights to Montréal and Toronto as well as eight new nonstop domestic flights including Boise:



Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), New Mexico

Billings Logan International Airport (BIL), Montana

Boise Airport (BOI), Idaho

Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia/Washington, D.C.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), Grand Rapids, Michigan

Missoula Montana Airport (MSO), Montana

Oakland International Airport (OAK), California

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR), New York

Service to the new destinations will generally be twice weekly with service to Dulles four times a week.