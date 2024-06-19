New flight out of Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Summer travel services at Boise Airport have expanded as of today. Sun Country Airlines' first nonstop flight from Boise to Minneapolis-St. Paul takes off on June 19.
This is part of a larger expansion from Sun Country Airlines that has launched two new nonstop international flights to Montréal and Toronto as well as eight new nonstop domestic flights including Boise:
- Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), New Mexico
- Billings Logan International Airport (BIL), Montana
- Boise Airport (BOI), Idaho
- Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia/Washington, D.C.
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Missoula Montana Airport (MSO), Montana
- Oakland International Airport (OAK), California
- Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR), New York
Service to the new destinations will generally be twice weekly with service to Dulles four times a week.