These restaurants and retailers could be coming to the Boise Airport soon

BOISE, Idaho — Later this month, the Boise City Council will be reviewing new contracts for consessions operators at the Boise Airport from Paradies Lagardère and Delaware North.
Once those contracts are approved, all of the existing food, beverage, and retail options at the airport will begin to transition to new concepts or receive updates. This process will include welcoming national favorites like Starbucks, Protein Bar & Kitchen, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s, local brands like Flying M Coffee, The STIL, Waffle Me Up, Blue Sky Bagels, Form + Function, Turas Flights and Bites by Telaya Wine Co., and a Treefort-branded restaurant, whiel also updating the Bardenay location at the airport.
Retail options at the airport will also be updated with local products like beer and wines, Idaho Candy Company products, Buy Idaho products, and many more Idaho products.
“We are truly excited to continue delivering engaging and memorable retail experiences for travelers visiting the Boise Airport and to our great partners at the Boise Airport Administration. With an eclectic mix of local, national, and proprietary concepts and offerings, this program features new products from an amazing array of local artisans that emulate the personality and passion of the region and the state of Idaho. These offerings are complemented by new customer-centric innovation and our award-winning customer service to deliver an elite experience at this outstanding airport.”
If approved, construction on the new shops, restaurants, and cafés could begin as early as October 2024. The development process will be phased to ensure concessions remain available for travelers as the project continues construction. The Boise Airport plans to hold an open house event over the summer to introduce the public to the new options.
Some of the details of the project shared by the Boise Airport include:
- Flexible and self-directed technology options will help expedite service. Passengers can expect mobile ordering, QR code-ordering at table and self-operated kiosks at food and beverage locations. Guests can also order at the counter or from a server.
- Self-checkout, Scan Pay & Go from mobile devices, payment via digital wallets, and a wide range of vending options will be offered on the retail side.
- Additional square footage has been added to the food and beverage program including additional spaces in the food court and a new 400-square foot wine bar and small bites café on Concourse C.
- Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served at all food concessions.
- The retail kiosks on Concourse B will be converted into smaller grab-and-go offerings from vending machines, which will help alleviate passenger congestion in the area. Multiple other vending opportunities will be added at key points throughout the terminal to expand food options.
- The largest retail shop will include “store within a store” concepts such as Banana Ink, Herschel Supply Co., and No Boundaries, a store concept that carries brands like Cotopaxi and KÜHL.
- Conceptual renderings showing the proposed updates to the concessions program at the Boise Airport are attached to this release. A higher resolution version of this document is available upon request.