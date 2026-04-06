Boise Airport celebrates 100 years, prepares for new concourse and raft of upgrades

BOISE, Idaho — Monday marks a major milestone for the Boise Airport (BOI) as leaders celebrate its 100th anniversary and share plans for future expansion.

The city’s first municipal airport was built in 1926, where Boise State University stands today. The Boise Airport was later moved to the southern edge of the Boise Bench.

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Boise Airport marks 100 years with celebration and expansion plans

"The growth of the airport has really reflected the history and growth of our city— from being a smaller city in the West that was relatively isolated to now being a city that is one of the highest and fastest growing cities in the country," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

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To kick off its 100th year, the airport hosted a French café-themed celebration. The event was a nod to a similar celebration held a century ago to mark Boise’s first flight.

"We really wanted to blow it out big because we would not be growing at the pace that we are without the support of our community," said Jennifer Kronberg, a spokesperson for the Boise Airport.

Boise Airport

As the city celebrates the past, officials are also planning for the future. A new rental car center is set to open this year, which in turn will make room for a new concourse.

"It's going to be up to 10 brand new gates, also with new food and beverage and other amenities for passengers," added Kronberg of the planned upgrades.

The airport also plans to add a new baggage claim area to keep up with rapid growth. Officials say there is no word yet on adding new airlines.

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"It's really gonna continue this very Boise feel. It's important for travelers who are arriving in Boise to get a sense of what our city is and what makes us special," Kronberg said.

The airport's latest upgrades are expected to be completed by 2030.

Becky Vandam, traveling from Seattle, said she specifically shops for flights that stop in Boise.

Boise Airport A rendering of the soon-to-be-built Rental Car Center at BOI.

"We come here for the airport. It's a nice little airport, and we have kids with us, and it's just kid-friendly. It's really calm, and it's a great layover," Vandam said.

Vandam said the growth does not take away from the charm she has come to love about the airport.

"It'll be even better. I think it could be bigger, definitely," Vandam said.

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