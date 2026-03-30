Boise TSA officers unpaid for 40+ days, community steps in ahead of Easter

BOISE, Idaho — TSA officers nationally have gone more than 40 days without a paycheck due to a partial government shutdown over Department of Homeland Security funding.

WATCH | Boise TSA officers go 40 days without pay amid government shutdown—

Boise TSA officers receive Easter donations after 40+ days without pay

President Trump issued an executive order on Friday indicating TSA officers could start seeing pay on Monday or Tuesday of this week. However, it remains unclear how long agents will receive pay while Congress decides on a permanent funding solution for the department.

The shutdown began on Feb. 14. Union leaders say the emotional toll on employees is growing more serious by the day.

"They're expected to smile on the passengers' faces as they come through, but they're having thoughts of suicide because they don't know how to take care of their families. That breaks my heart," said Rebecca Wolf, Idaho regional president for AFGE Local 1127.

To help ease the financial stress on families, local organizations are stepping in. Idaho 50501, in partnership with 208 Food Mutual Aid, assembled 50 Easter baskets for TSA officers and their families at the airport to provide relief during the holiday.

"I hope that they make it so the kids don't have to think about money," Clover Turmes of Idaho 50501 said.

"Recognizing that the people that are working here are normal, everyday families that deserve respect and deserve to eat and deserve a paycheck," Joe Turmes of Idaho 50501 said.

"I hope it just brings a light, something that they can take with them, something that they can use,” said Alyssa Zimmerman with 208 Food Mutual Aid. “It's not just making the difference for them today. It's about making the difference for them forever.”

Cochems said the community support has meant more than just the donations themselves.

"It's just showing that the community supports us. And I think a lot of people have negative connotations of TSA officers in the past, and this kind of changes the stereotype of who we are and what we do," said Cameron Cochems, Idaho regional vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1127.

As donations continue to come in, TSA officers in Idaho received an email stating that once federal funds arrive, they will no longer be able to accept donations or gift cards.

The email also noted that furlough is no longer an option, meaning if employees call off work, they will have to use their own leave time.

Meanwhile, Congress has left for a two-week recess, leaving the funding in limbo.

"They're on vacation right now, when federal employees have to stand in food lines and have to get donations from the community. So it's honestly kind of embarrassing that they are going on vacation right now,” said Cochems.

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