Alaska Air adds nonstop route between Boise and Anchorage starting this summer

BOISE, Idaho — Starting in June, Alaska Airlines will begin hosting a nonstop route between the Boise Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.

The summer-only route will be available to travelers from mid-June to mid-August, with round-trip flights available on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp called the new route a boon for those interested in taking advantage of the "outdoor adventure" and "breathtaking scenery" synonymous with the largest and northernmost state in the union.

Alaska Airlines

“We’re excited to make it easier for Boise travelers to get there nonstop this summer," said Hupp. "This new route creates opportunities for tourism, economic growth, and stronger connections between our two communities.”

In addition to the Boise route, Alaska Airlines will also feature new nonstop routes to 16 other destinations from its hubs in Portland and Anchorage.

