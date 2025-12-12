Local illustrator selected for Boise Airport public art project

BOISE, Idaho — Boise-based author and illustrator Chad Otis has been selected to create a large vinyl mural for the Boise Airport’s new Consolidated Rental Car Facility, airport and city officials announced.

The artwork will be installed on the east façade of the facility and inside the connector walkway linking the rental car center to the airport. The mural is expected to remain on display for three to five years.

Otis was chosen following a statewide request for qualifications that drew 57 submissions. A community selection panel unanimously selected his proposal after reviewing designs that reflected Boise’s history and the future of air travel.

Otis’ concept blends historic imagery — including Indigenous history, the Boise Depot and early aviation — with visions of future aircraft, such as electric vertical takeoff vehicles and hydrogen-powered planes.

“The mural is meant to celebrate our spirit of exploration and discovery – from Sacajawea guiding Lewis and Clark to Idaho, to the 100th anniversary of the Boise Airport and its future as a hub of exploration and air travel,” Otis said in a press release.

The project comes as the Boise Airport prepares to mark its 100th anniversary in 2026. Otis will receive a $30,000 budget to develop and install the mural, with fabrication beginning in early 2026 and installation planned for spring.

The mural will be dedicated April 6, 2026, as part of the airport’s centennial celebration.