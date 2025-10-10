BOISE, Idaho — After 80 years missing in action, Lt. Charles Atteberry of Wilder, Idaho, has returned home.

Atteberry, who was captured and killed as a prisoner of war in World War II, was greeted Thursday by family, veterans, and the Idaho National Guard at the Boise Airport.

“We never expected something like this to happen,” said Linsy Atteberry, the soldier's nephew.

The return of Lt. Atteberry’s remains brings his family one step closer to closure.

After 80 years missing in action, Idaho soldier Lt. Charles Atteberry finally comes home

“He was buried in a mass grave with hundreds of other servicemen,” Linsy Atteberry said.

A recent update from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency indicates that Atteberry likely spent time on two prisoner ships under the control of the Empire of Japan during his time as a POW.

Both those ships were bombed, and his remains were later exhumed along with 311 others from a mass grave site on a beach in Takao, Formosa, now known as Taiwan.

For decades, Lt. Atteberry’s remains could not be identified until DNA testing confirmed a match, making him officially accounted for.

“We are one of the lucky ones because out of over 900 sets of remains, only 29 have been identified so far,” Linsy Atteberry added.

On Thursday, Atteberry’s remains were met by an Idaho Army National Guard honor guard and members of the Boise Valley POW MIA Corporation who escorted them to a local funeral home.

“Whenever we get one, it’s a big moment. It’s hard to say exactly in words how it makes us feel because it’s just joyous, and I’m sure the family’s happy too. We finally have somebody that comes home. There’s no longer an empty place at the table," said Ralph Kramer, Executive Officer of the Boise Valley POW MIA Corporation.

“After 80 years, it’s just remarkable that some of his remains are going to be able to be brought home,” Linsy Atteberry said. “Speaking for the family, we really appreciate it.”

Lt. Charles Atteberry will be buried Monday at the Lower Boise Cemetery, next to his parents.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.