After 10-month deployment, National Guard members welcomed home at Gowen Field

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, 80-plus soldiers with the Idaho Army National Guard were welcomed home by loved ones as they returned to Gowen Field after serving on a 10-month-long deployment at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

The soldiers also returned alongside 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

RELATED | Idaho National Guard successfully completes multiple high-altitude rescue missions

The soldiers were stationed at Fort Belvoir to support the Joint Emergency Evacuation Plan (JEEP) mission. JEEP is a recurring mission that offers emergency airlift capabilities for official personnel in the region surrounding the nation's capital.

Friends, family, and fellow servicemen exchanged hugs, smiles, and laughs as they celebrated the returning soldiers.