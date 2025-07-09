Idaho National Guard successfully completes multiple high-altitude rescue missions

IDAHO — The Idaho National Guard has successfully completed two search and rescue missions since late June, including a rescue on Mount Borah, which represents the highest elevation landing rescue in the organization’s history.

On June 27, the Custer County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in rescuing a hiker stranded near Mount Borah at an elevation exceeding 12,000 feet. Considering the risky nature of the operation, aviation leaders decided to wait until the following morning to initiate the search.

A crew from the Idaho National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter located the hiker and executed a two-wheel landing approximately 30 feet below him. The hiker was able to reach the helicopter without assistance. Crews then transported him to the mountain's base, where he was handed over to a ground rescue team.

Just over a week later, on July 6, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office again requested the Idaho National Guard's assistance, this time for a hiker in the Sawtooth Mountain Range near Decker Peak.

As before, crews opted to wait until morning for the rescue. The next day, the 1-183rd Aviation Battalion initiated the search and successfully located the hiker. Due to the lack of a suitable landing area, crews were lowered from the HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to provide first aid.

The injured hiker, alongside an uninjured companion, was then hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a ground ambulance.

The July rescue, conducted at over 10,000 feet, marks the highest elevation hoist rescue performed by the Idaho Army National Guard in 2025 and the second highest in the organization's history.