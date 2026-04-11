Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival to pay its bands after 36 years

BOISE, Idaho — The Road to the Yellow Pine Hype Festival came to the Treasure Valley, raising money and awareness for one of Idaho's most unique festivals

At Iconic Three Girls across from Expo Idaho, live bands play all day on Saturday, April 11, until 11:00 p.m., giving people a chance to experience this music festival without having to drive four hours through the Idaho backroads.

WATCH | See some of the bands and the scene at the festival from last summer—

The Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival will pay musicians for the first time this summer

"We want to bring a taste of the festival down here to the valley for people that can’t make it, haven’t been, or are on the fence on whether they want to check it out," said Jason Stephens with the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival.

"We are bringing the best part of the harmonica festival to you."

The hype party features several bands and a silent auction to raise money for the free festival that runs on the last weekend of July in the tiny town of Yellow Pine, deep in the woods.

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"You know... that is one of the reasons events like this are so important, so we can raise the funds," said Stephens. "For the first year ever, we are paying all the bands, and we are pretty proud of that. They are the reason people come up. They have supported us for 36 years, and we are making things happen so we can give back."

Joe and Case came to the hype party to see one of their friends play in one of the bands. Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent asked them if the hype party piqued their interest to go camp out in the woods for the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival.

ALSO READ | The Harmonica Festival in Yellow Pine brings music to the middle of nowhere Idaho

"My three favorite things are the woods, beer, and music, so we are glad to come and support this," said Joe. "This might be the push we needed," said Case.