Free harmonica festival transforms tiny Idaho town for one weekend

YELLOW PINE, Idaho — The Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival happens the first weekend in August as thousands make their way to this remote Idaho town for a unique musical celebration.

Organized by volunteers and local residents, the festival serves as a vital economic driver for Yellow Pine, home to just 37 year-round residents and about 100 summer inhabitants.

"We are 72 hours of craziness and then it is over for the year, but this funds the town for the rest of the year," said Adam Pellegrini.

Check out the video to see a jam session:

Camping out in Yellow Pine to experience the 35th annual Harmonica Festival

Twenty-eight bands travel to Yellow Pine to perform for free. The festival offers free admission and camping on the golf course. Despite the challenging journey on Idaho backroads, musicians and attendees willingly make the trek.

"The first time I came here I got lost," said Dan Doshier, one of the musicians. "I looked at my GPS and it said 31 miles will take two and a half hours. I'm like what? I didn't believe it, but it was true."

Beyond music and scenery, the festival features breakfast, food vendors, a fun run, and opportunities to learn about harmonicas. Yellow Pine residents take pride in hosting the annual event.

"The passion around the harmonica music and the love of Yellow Pine drives people for hours and hours just to come for the music," said Pellegrini.

The festival officially begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and intensifies Friday and Saturday. For those seeking weekend plans, consider visiting Yellow Pine for the final day of the Harmonica Festival on Saturday.

I camped out on Wednesday night and will be here for at least another night to hopefully capture the essence of the Harmonic Festival. You can look forward to the story on Saturday or Sunday. If you do make it up, make sure to say hello.