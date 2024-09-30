Old Time Farm Days at the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead

The Dry Creek Historical Society's biggest fundraiser of the year is the Old Time Farm Days where they invite people out to the Farmstead to engage in history.

The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead dates back to 1864 and it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. However, this event is geared towards families to bring their children and learn about living on a farm in the 1800 and 1900s.

“We can read history from the textbooks, we can watch movies, but when you come to a historic site it is like stepping back in time," said Frank Eld. "Kids always see Little House on the Prairie or these kinds of stories, but when they come here, they experience it."

Old Time Farm Days features blacksmithing, quilting, panning for gold and all sorts of games with live music, food and drinks. There were also military demonstrations by the Fort Boise Garrison, cream separator demonstrations and more.

"The reason we need to raise the money is so we can keep this place going," said Cyndi Elliot. "So when we have to refurbish buildings or do maintenance we have the money to do it."

The Farmstead has been busy the last couple of years — currently, they are working on restoring the saddle shed and blacksmithing shop. Last year, Frank Eld finished his work restoring the barn and that's when we met him and introduced him to you as the barn whisperer.

"Preservation Idaho gave us an Orchid Award," said Eld. "So now we are working on the interior exhibits because the barn itself is restored and we are very proud of that."

The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead is a living museum on farming in Ada County. Schools will bring kids for field trips and it's open every Saturday. You can also schedule a tour.

For the Dry Creek Historical Society, Old Time Farm Days is their favorite day of the year and a chance to introduce kids to farm life from another era.

"It’s just fun to see the kids' faces when they are doing some of our activities and the games," said Elliot. "They are asking questions, too."

And during Old Time Farm Days you can find the barn whisperer in the barn making brooms with his granddaughter.

"It’s just fun, I love it because it is just fun sharing history with people who haven’t had this opportunity," said Eld. "So yeah, I get a bit passionate I admit."