Spring high water flows create perfect conditions for Idaho whitewater rafting

BANKS, Idaho — Excellent early-season rafting conditions on the Payette River as high water flows and warmer weather combine to create the perfect storm for whitewater enthusiasts.

"The Payette River is the greatest river system in the universe," said Tren Long, one of the owners of Cascade Raft and Kayak.

Cascade Raft and Kayak takes people of all skill levels down the rapids on the Payette, where there's no shortage of options.

"In Banks, Idaho, you can go in one direction, you have class two and three whitewater. If you go in another, you have class three and four whitewater. If you go in the other direction, you've got class five. There's literally nowhere else in the universe that is like this, and so for u,s just the accessibility is outrageous," Long said.

This year's snowpack is looking promising, which Long says may mean plenty of water for rafting all the way through August.

"We've got a good snow pack, so we should have a really, really good year," Long said.

Plus, the spring snow melt is creating high, fast-moving water that is perfect for early-season rafting.

"I just love sharing the excitement and the passion for rafting," said Reece Peterson, a raft guide for Cascade Raft and Kayak. This is his second season rafting the Payette River.

Peterson says he prefers the high water conditions over later season rafting.

"So in the high water, you're just above all the scary stuff on the bottom of the river, so that takes out a lot of pressure, and things are a lot more splashy and fun like that," Peterson said.

In these conditions, the rapids have more energy, creating a more exciting experience for rafters.

"If I can get the splash all the way back on me, that was a pretty sweet hit, and I really enjoy that on the Payette," Peterson said.

The area has also seen several recent upgrades, like a new put-in at Banks, a new takeout at Beehive Bend, and Boise County's first and only stoplight.

"There's a lot more use happening every year as people discover what they have in their backyard, and so now there's more convenient put-ins and takeouts," Long said. "Biggest tip is be ready for the water, be ready for the weather, and make sure you always wear a life jacket."