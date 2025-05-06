New traffic light aims to ease congestion on Highway 55 to McCall

BOISE COUNTY — A new traffic light at the intersection of Highway 55 and Banks Lowman Road is now operational, addressing years of traffic concerns at this busy gateway to Idaho's outdoor recreation areas.

The Idaho Transportation Department activated the signal on Monday at the intersection that serves as an entry point to the state's lakes, rivers, forests and wilderness areas.

New Highway 55 traffic signal

The busy corridor leading to McCall has seen significant development in recent years, with more gas stations, lights and houses changing the landscape along Highway 55.

ITD hopes the new traffic signal will help reduce congestion, particularly during holiday and summer weekends when the normally two-hour drive can stretch to four hours.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.