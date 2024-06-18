How Idaho is helping Wyoming clean up Teton Pass road collapse

The catastrophic slide on Teton Pass across the border in Wyoming has had a direct effect on the local commerce and economies of communities in both states. Teton Pass connects the communities of Victor and Driggs Idaho with the Teton Valley in Wyoming.

Work continues on Teton Pass collapse

I.T.D. is assisting in the cleanup

W.D.O.T. officials are hoping to have an temporary road soon

On June 6th large cracks formed in sections on Highway 22. Then two days later the cracked section collapsed. The Idaho Department of Transportation has worked closely with their counterparts in Wyoming. I.T.D. has provided workers and equipment to haul dirt , supply concrete barriers and to place message boards up along Idaho highways. Sky Buffat with I.T.D. who is based in Eastern Idaho told me what was like when she first saw the slide up close and personal.

“It is unnerving to be up at the sight to just realize the brevity of what happened what needs to happen it’s also very impressive and awe inspiring to see the amount of work that is going in and how quickly it’s happening.”

Buffat added that all though she can’t speak for W.D.O.T. officials, she told me that crews are hopeful that a temporary alternate route may be ready by the 4th of July holiday. In the meantime the route through Swan Valley over to Alpine, Wyoming is a good option to get to Jackson.

