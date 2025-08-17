Hidden Gems of Idaho: Exploring Idaho Back Roads with award-winning journalist, Steve Dent

BACK ROADS, Idaho — When it comes to finding unique adventures in beautiful outdoor spaces throughout the Gem State, Idaho News 6's Steve Dent is at the top of the class.

An award-winning journalist, outdoorsman, veteran, and dog dad, Dent knows his way around the Idaho Back Roads better than most. In this special, we take a look back at some of his favorite stories over the years.

Whether kayaking the North Fork of the Payette or attending a harmonica festival in the remote town of Yellowpine, Dent is dedicated to capturing the magic of Idaho's lesser-known places and the people who call them home.

Take a trip with Steve Dent down Idaho's Back Roads

Steve Dent Idaho Back Roads Special: A Compilation of Epic Adventures & Scenic Drives | Idaho News 6

If you have an idea, story, or a place you'd like Steve to explore, you can email him at Steve.Dent@kivitv.com.